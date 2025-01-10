What's the story

Makar Sankranti, aka Maghi or Uttarayan, kicks off India's sunny season with a bang!

It's the grand festival where the sun moves into Capricorn, officially saying goodbye to chilly winter blues.

Across India, folks splash into rivers, fly vibrant kites, munch on sweets, and honour Lord Surya.

Here's your fun ride through India's quirkiest and coolest Sankranti celebrations!