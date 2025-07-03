The rise of Anya Taylor-Joy in the age of OTT

With the rise of OTT platforms, Anya Taylor-Joy has become a household name. Her career path demonstrates how the actor has evolved with the changing times in the world of cinema and television. With her quirky choices and performances, she has won over a global audience. Here's how Taylor-Joy reinvented her career in the OTT era, highlighting the projects and strategies that worked for her.

Game changer Breakthrough with 'The Queen's Gambit' Taylor-Joy's role in The Queen's Gambit was instrumental in making her a household name. The series emerged as one of Netflix's most-watched shows, hitting over 62 million households in its first month. Her portrayal of Beth Harmon was critically acclaimed, highlighting her prowess in pulling off a layered character through an engaging story. The project greatly escalated her visibility and paved the way for more diverse roles.

Versatility showcase Embracing diverse roles Taylor-Joy has always selected roles that showcase her versatility as an actor. From period dramas like Emma to thrillers such as Split, she displays a wide range of acting skills. By not limiting herself to one genre or typecast, she caters to various audiences across different platforms. This strategic choice helps her stay relevant in an ever-evolving industry.

Strategic partnerships Collaborations with renowned directors Working with acclaimed directors has been another key factor in Taylor-Joy's career reinvention. Collaborations with filmmakers like Robert Eggers on The Witch have helped establish her credibility as a serious actor early on. These partnerships often lead to critically acclaimed projects that further solidify her standing in the industry.