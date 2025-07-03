Why Diddy was acquitted of the most serious charges

Sean "Diddy" Combs , the infamous music mogul, was found guilty of prostitution charges on Wednesday night (IST). However, he was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering after a seven-week trial. But how did the 55-year-old escape conviction in the more serious charges, despite graphic testimonies from multiple victims and actual video evidence of assault? Experts say the jury was not sold on the argument that the victims were forced into these horrific acts.

Defense stance 'The jury thought it was all consensual' Prosecutors had argued that Combs coerced his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura and another woman into participating in drug-fueled sex parties. Throughout the trial, Combs's attorneys maintained that the sexual encounters were consensual. Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and legal commentator, told People that he wasn't surprised by Combs's acquittal on sex trafficking charges. "The jury thought it was all consensual...they didn't believe the [alleged] victims were forced or coerced to participate in the acts."

Testimony details Ventura's explosive testimony during the trial Ventura's testimony included serious allegations against Combs. She claimed he forced her to participate in "Freak Offs," during which he urinated on her, coerced her into sex with other men, and videotaped these encounters to use as blackmail. She alleged that Combs carried weapons and had employees track her down when she tried to stay away from him. Even Ventura's ex, rapper-actor Kid Cudi, testified, alleging Combs bombed his Porsche after he learned Cudi was romantically involved with Ventura.

Additional charges Racketeering charges were prosecution's 'only real chance of victory' but... However, none of this was enough to convince the jury, per Rahmani. "You can't bring victims that stay with their abusers." "(Jurors) think to themselves, 'Hey, if you were sexually abused, you were assaulted, why didn't you leave?'" Prostitution charges aside, Combs was also accused of one count of racketeering. Rahmani stated that this was "the prosecution's only real chance of a victory." "The fact that the jury even rejected that argument shows the many flaws in the prosecution's case."