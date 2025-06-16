Barun Sobti, Arshad's 'Asur 3' may premiere by 2026 end
What's the story
The popular streaming series, Asur, has been renewed for a third season by JioHotstar, reported PeepingMoon.
The announcement comes nearly two years after the success of its second season in 2023, which became one of the most-watched Indian series that year.
Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti will be reprising their roles as forensic experts Dhananjay Rajput and Nikhil Nair, respectively.
The show is expected to premiere by the end of 2026.
Season details
Creator Gaurav Shukla has been working on the new season
Gaurav Shukla, the creator and writer of Asur, has been working on the new season for two years. He has now received the green light from JioHotstar.
The production is expected to begin by the end of this year.
The first two seasons were praised for their unique blend of mythology and psychological suspense, setting high expectations for the upcoming season.
Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, and Sharib Hashmi are also a part of the series.
Directorial change
Oni Sen may not return to direct 'Asur 3'
There might be a change in the directorial team for Asur 3. Oni Sen, who directed the first two seasons, may not return due to scheduling conflicts, added the report.
He is currently working on a Netflix war drama based on Operation Safed Sagar, starring Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Dia Mirza and Abhay Verma.
The makers are now looking for a new director to lead the project, but no one has been finalized yet.
Sobti's statement
How 'Asur' changed Sobti's career
Speaking about the show recently, Sobti said, "People began seeing me differently after Asur. When I first read the script, I couldn't believe they wanted me for it. I even asked, 'Sir, why are you taking me?'"
Sobti also has Netflix's thriller series Kohrra Season 2 in the pipeline.
The first season was released in July 2023.