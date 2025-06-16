What's the story

The popular streaming series, Asur, has been renewed for a third season by JioHotstar, reported PeepingMoon.

The announcement comes nearly two years after the success of its second season in 2023, which became one of the most-watched Indian series that year.

Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti will be reprising their roles as forensic experts Dhananjay Rajput and Nikhil Nair, respectively.

The show is expected to premiere by the end of 2026.