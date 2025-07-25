When, where to watch 'War 2' on OTT?

The highly anticipated action thriller War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR , is likely to premiere on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. The film will reportedly be available on the streaming platform around 10-11 weeks after its release on August 14, reported India Times. Trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal told the portal that the OTT window will not be extended much, even if the film performs exceptionally well at the box office.

OTT release date Film expected to stream around November 15 According to Jaiswal, the film will be available on Prime Video around November 15. He said, "War 2 is designed to draw big crowds on the first few days." "I don't think the team will be extending the OTT window too much even if the performance is exceptional. So, the window will be 10 weeks or a maximum of 11 weeks as is the norm."

Film details 'War 2' is directed by Ayan Mukerji Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film War. The first installment starred Roshan as a secret agent proving his loyalty to the country amid shocking events and was a blockbuster. In War 2, Roshan reprises his role from the first part and faces off against Jr NTR, who plays the antagonist. Kiara Advani plays the leading lady while Ashutosh Rana also stars in it.