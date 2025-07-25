India successfully test-fires drone-launched precision-guided missile in Kurnool

Page Loader
By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 25, 2025
02:12 pm
India has successfully test-fired a drone-launched precision-guided missile at the National Open Area Range (NOAR) in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted the trials of the UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh hailed this achievement as a "major boost" to India's defense capabilities and congratulated DRDO for the successful trials.

Defense minister hails achievement

Technological advancement

ULPGM-V3 a more advanced version of ULPGM-V2

The ULPGM-V3 is a significant advancement from its predecessor, the ULPGM-V2. The V2 was developed by DRDO's Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) and had multiple warhead configurations. The V3, however, is expected to have advanced features such as imaging infrared (IIR) seekers and dual-thrust propulsion systems. These developments are part of India's push toward UAV-launched long-range munitions, which were highlighted at Aero India 2025.

Strategic advantage

Trials at NOAR

The ULPGM systems are designed to be lightweight and accurate while being compatible with a variety of aerial platforms. This versatility gives them strategic flexibility in combat environments. The successful trials at NOAR further validate DRDO's commitment to testing cutting-edge technologies at the facility. Recently, high-energy laser-based Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) were also tested there, including systems that neutralized fixed-wing UAVs and swarm drones.