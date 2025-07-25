India successfully test-fires drone-launched precision-guided missile in Kurnool

In a major boost to India’s defence capabilities, @DRDO_India has successfully carried out flight trials of UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in the National Open Area Range (NOAR), test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. Congratulations to DRDO and the industry… pic.twitter.com/KR4gzafMoQ

Technological advancement

ULPGM-V3 a more advanced version of ULPGM-V2

The ULPGM-V3 is a significant advancement from its predecessor, the ULPGM-V2. The V2 was developed by DRDO's Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) and had multiple warhead configurations. The V3, however, is expected to have advanced features such as imaging infrared (IIR) seekers and dual-thrust propulsion systems. These developments are part of India's push toward UAV-launched long-range munitions, which were highlighted at Aero India 2025.