Thailand-Cambodia clashes: India advises citizens against traveling to 7 provinces 

The Indian Embassy in Thailand has issued an advisory to its citizens, asking them to avoid traveling to seven provinces due to escalating violence along the Thailand-Cambodia border. The provinces are Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Sisaket, Buriram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The embassy also urged Indian travelers to keep themselves updated through official Thai sources like the TAT Newsroom.

Escalating conflict Situation has worsened considerably: Thailand PM The advisory comes as Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai warned that the situation had worsened considerably. He said, "The current situation involves acts of intrusion and aggression that are causing harm to the people's lives." The prime minister added that "the situation has intensified and could escalate into a state of war," with heavy weapons being involved in the confrontation.

Humanitarian crisis At least 16 killed in clashes The violence flared up on Wednesday after a landmine explosion injured five Thai soldiers. Thailand accused Cambodia of planting fresh Russian-made mines, but Cambodia dismissed the claim as "baseless," citing unexploded ordnance from previous conflicts. On Thursday, the fighting intensified in at least six areas near the border. The Thai air force launched strikes using F-16 jets in response to Cambodian rocket attacks, which the Thai Foreign Ministry called "an act of self-defense." At least 16 people have been killed.