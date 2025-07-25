Thailand-Cambodia clashes: India advises citizens against traveling to 7 provinces 

Page Loader
The situation has worsened in the region

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 25, 2025
02:04 pm
What's the story

The Indian Embassy in Thailand has issued an advisory to its citizens, asking them to avoid traveling to seven provinces due to escalating violence along the Thailand-Cambodia border. The provinces are Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Sisaket, Buriram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The embassy also urged Indian travelers to keep themselves updated through official Thai sources like the TAT Newsroom.

Escalating conflict

Situation has worsened considerably: Thailand PM

The advisory comes as Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai warned that the situation had worsened considerably. He said, "The current situation involves acts of intrusion and aggression that are causing harm to the people's lives." The prime minister added that "the situation has intensified and could escalate into a state of war," with heavy weapons being involved in the confrontation.

Humanitarian crisis

At least 16 killed in clashes

The violence flared up on Wednesday after a landmine explosion injured five Thai soldiers. Thailand accused Cambodia of planting fresh Russian-made mines, but Cambodia dismissed the claim as "baseless," citing unexploded ordnance from previous conflicts. On Thursday, the fighting intensified in at least six areas near the border. The Thai air force launched strikes using F-16 jets in response to Cambodian rocket attacks, which the Thai Foreign Ministry called "an act of self-defense." At least 16 people have been killed.

Diplomatic tensions

Travel advisory for tourists

Thailand's Health Ministry reported over 58,000 people have been displaced in the affected provinces. Thai authorities have also advised against travel to over 20 locations across several provinces, including Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Sisaket, Buriram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Meanwhile, Cambodian authorities said more than 4,000 people have been evacuated from areas near the border. This is the second major armed confrontation since a Cambodian soldier was killed in May.