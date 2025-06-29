Ritesh Batra to direct cross-border romance; filming begins soon

The upcoming film is described as a "mature romance between an Indian man and a foreigner." A source told the publication, "It's the kind of sensitive drama about love and loss that Ritesh has come to be known for." The project is currently in its final stages of preparation, with all cast members already finalized.

Production reunion

Batra, Guneet Monga join hands again

The new film will also see Batra reuniting with producer Guneet Monga Kapoor, who previously worked with him on The Lunchbox (2013). She is one of the producers on this international co-production. Batra's previous works include The Lunchbox, Photograph, Our Souls at Night (2017), and The Sense of an Ending (2017). He has also directed short films like Gareeb Nawaz's Taxi and Café Regular, Cairo.