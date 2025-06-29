Abhishek Bachchan begins filming for SRK-Deepika's 'King'

Amitabh further added, "Pehla din film 'KING' ki shooting... My blessings Bhaiyu... love and more." The 82-year-old actor's post was a sweet tribute to his son's dedication and hard work in the film industry. Abhishek is reportedly playing an antagonist in King. The actor will also be seen in the drama Kaalidhar Laapata, releasing on July 4 on ZEE5 .

Film details

'King' also stars SRK's daughter Suhana

King is one of the most anticipated films in Bollywood, with a star-studded cast. The movie will mark Khan's first collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. Apart from Abhishek and Suhana, the film also stars Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Recently, Ahlawat confirmed his role in the movie and revealed that he's playing a small but pivotal part. The movie is slated for a 2026 release.