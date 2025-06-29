Abhishek Bachchan begins filming for SRK-Deepika's 'King'
What's the story
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently took to social media to reveal that his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, has started shooting for King. The movie is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Siddharth Anand. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Big B wrote: "Ek chap ke kuch hi dinon mein, release hone waali hai... aur ek aur nayi filmki shuruaat ho gayi hai."
Message
Big B's heartfelt note for Abhishek
Amitabh further added, "Pehla din film 'KING' ki shooting... My blessings Bhaiyu... love and more." The 82-year-old actor's post was a sweet tribute to his son's dedication and hard work in the film industry. Abhishek is reportedly playing an antagonist in King. The actor will also be seen in the drama Kaalidhar Laapata, releasing on July 4 on ZEE5.
Twitter Post
Here's Bachchan's tweet
T 5425 - ek chap ke kuch hi dinon mein , release hone waali hai .. aur ek aur nayi film ki shuruaat ho gayi hai ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 28, 2025
pehla din film 'KING' ki shooting ...
My blessings Bhaiyu .. love and more ❤️
And one more film shooting is complete and ready and coming soon ..
my prayers ever…
Film details
'King' also stars SRK's daughter Suhana
King is one of the most anticipated films in Bollywood, with a star-studded cast. The movie will mark Khan's first collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. Apart from Abhishek and Suhana, the film also stars Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Recently, Ahlawat confirmed his role in the movie and revealed that he's playing a small but pivotal part. The movie is slated for a 2026 release.