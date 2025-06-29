Not Shanaya, this actor was first choice for 'Aankhon Ki...'

Page Loader
Shanaya Kapoor will headline 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan'

By Isha Sharma
Jun 29, 2025
10:48 am
What's the story

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The romantic drama, co-starring Vikrant Massey and directed by Santosh Singh, will hit theaters on July 11, 2025. In an exclusive interview with Zoom, Singh revealed that Tara Sutaria was initially considered for the female lead role. However, due to scheduling conflicts, she couldn't take on the project.

Director's perspective

Everything happens for a reason: Singh

Singh told Zoom, "Initially, when we started, we were in talks with Tara Sutaria. But the dates did not work out." He added, "The character we were looking for, we actually found in Shanaya. Whatever happens, happens for the best."

Performance highlight

Massey applauded Kapoor on set

Singh also praised Kapoor's performance in an emotionally charged scene from the film. He recalled how both Massey and the crew applauded her after the take. "When she delivered that scene and I said cut, Vikrant started clapping and we all just started clapping for her," he said. "It was so surreal and so overwhelming that she was in tears."

Next projects

Take a look at Kapoor's next projects 

Kapoor will also be seen in Student of the Year 3, a web series spanning six episodes. The series will be helmed by Reema Maya, a debutant director who directed the critically acclaimed 2023 short film Nocturnal Burger. She is also busy with Bejoy Nambiar's Tu Yaa Main, co-starring Adarsh Gourav, and Shujaat Saudagar's next with Munjya fame Abhay Verma.