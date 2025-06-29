Not Shanaya, this actor was first choice for 'Aankhon Ki...'
What's the story
Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The romantic drama, co-starring Vikrant Massey and directed by Santosh Singh, will hit theaters on July 11, 2025. In an exclusive interview with Zoom, Singh revealed that Tara Sutaria was initially considered for the female lead role. However, due to scheduling conflicts, she couldn't take on the project.
Director's perspective
Everything happens for a reason: Singh
Singh told Zoom, "Initially, when we started, we were in talks with Tara Sutaria. But the dates did not work out." He added, "The character we were looking for, we actually found in Shanaya. Whatever happens, happens for the best."
Performance highlight
Massey applauded Kapoor on set
Singh also praised Kapoor's performance in an emotionally charged scene from the film. He recalled how both Massey and the crew applauded her after the take. "When she delivered that scene and I said cut, Vikrant started clapping and we all just started clapping for her," he said. "It was so surreal and so overwhelming that she was in tears."
Next projects
Take a look at Kapoor's next projects
Kapoor will also be seen in Student of the Year 3, a web series spanning six episodes. The series will be helmed by Reema Maya, a debutant director who directed the critically acclaimed 2023 short film Nocturnal Burger. She is also busy with Bejoy Nambiar's Tu Yaa Main, co-starring Adarsh Gourav, and Shujaat Saudagar's next with Munjya fame Abhay Verma.