Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares down 6%: Here we decode why

Stocks of Kotak Mahindra Bank have witnessed a sharp decline, falling as much as 6% in early trade today. The fall comes after the bank's Q1 results for FY26 were released, showing a 7% year-on-year decline in standalone net profit. The profit fell to ₹3,282 crore from ₹3,520 crore in the same quarter last year, raising investor concerns.

Financial performance NII grows but provisions spike hits profit Despite the drop in profit, Kotak Mahindra Bank's net interest income (NII) grew by a healthy 6% YoY to ₹7,259 crore from ₹6,842 crore in Q1 FY25. However, this was offset by a sharp 109% YoY spike in provisions and contingencies at ₹1,208 crore. The bank's net interest margin (NIM) remained strong at 4.65% but contracted by 32 basis points QoQ due to lower lending rates and higher contribution from the low-yielding corporate book.

Market response Asset quality deteriorates Kotak Mahindra Bank's asset quality deteriorated in the quarter, with slippages surging to 1.9% due to stress in micro-finance institutions (MFI), retail commercial vehicles (CV), and the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans. However, the credit growth was healthy at 14% YoY. Brokerage firms have responded cautiously to the bank's performance. Nomura maintained a 'Neutral' rating with a target price of ₹2,150, while Morgan Stanley retained an 'Overweight' rating with a target of ₹2,600.