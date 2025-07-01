DIIs invest ₹3.57L crore into Indian equities in H1 2025

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), mostly mutual funds , have made a record investment in the Indian stock market in H1 2025. They invested ₹3.57 lakh crore during this period, the highest ever half-yearly inflow. This is 68% of the full-year inflow of ₹5.26 lakh crore seen last year, and nearly double the ₹1.81 lakh crore inflow recorded in 2023.

Market activity A closer look at DII trend in H1 2025 DIIs started 2025 with aggressive buying, investing ₹86,591 crore in January and ₹64,853 crore in February. Though inflows slowed down in the next two months, they picked up pace again in May and June. The surge was largely driven by a spike in block deals.

Investor behavior FPIs remained net sellers While DIIs continued to build their portfolios, the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers, pulling out ₹1.3 lakh crore from our stock market in H1 2025. Despite turning net buyers in the last three months, aggressive selling during Q1 2025 offset the recent inflows, keeping their overall stance negative for the year so far.