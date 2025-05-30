What's the story

Minerals and Metals Trading Corporation Limited (MMTC), a leading public sector undertaking (PSU) trading firm, has seen its shares surge an impressive 57% in May.

The stock's price jumped 13% on May 29, closing at ₹78.51 per share. This marked a three-day gain of 38%.

The company primarily engages in the import and export of metals and minerals with strategic commodities at its core.