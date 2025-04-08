Billionaires are taking companies private and Trump is to blame
What's the story
The global market downturn as a result of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, has resulted in massive losses for the world's richest.
According to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the top 500 richest people have suffered their biggest three-day loss ever.
Now, this turmoil is prompting some of these billionaires to fast-track plans to take major companies in their portfolio private.
Developments
Here's what Natie Kirsh and Maersk are up to
Billionaire Natie Kirsh's investment company has teamed up with US-listed Public Storage on a deal to take Abacus Storage King private.
Kirsh is the largest shareholder of this Australian self-storage group, which is valued at $1.1 billion.
Meanwhile, Maersk shipping family's plan to acquire all remaining shares in Svitzer Group A/S for $1.3 billion, and Swedish accounting software firm Fortnox AB's Chairman Olof Hallrup's partnership with EQT AB on a $4.5 billion deal are also notable moves.
Investment strategies
Volatility creates attractive buying opportunities
Edward Freeman, a partner at law firm Freshfields in Hong Kong, noted that "relatively depressed share prices have created an attractive buying opportunity."
This is especially true for firms where the road to recovery of share price is unclear.
Nigel Green, CEO of financial advisory firm DeVere Group, also stressed on the need to stay invested during volatile times.
He said those who act strategically during such times are consistently the ones who reap the biggest rewards.
Challenges