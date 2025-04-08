What's the story

Swiggy, a leading player in the food delivery and quick commerce space, is piloting a new 'MaxxSaver' feature on its Instamart platform.

The launch comes as a direct competition to Zepto's SuperSaver.

The MaxxSaver feature provides massive discounts across categories as soon as the cart value touches or crosses ₹999, without compromising on Swiggy's promise of 10-minute delivery.