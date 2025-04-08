Swiggy Instamart will reward you for spending over ₹999—Here's how
What's the story
Swiggy, a leading player in the food delivery and quick commerce space, is piloting a new 'MaxxSaver' feature on its Instamart platform.
The launch comes as a direct competition to Zepto's SuperSaver.
The MaxxSaver feature provides massive discounts across categories as soon as the cart value touches or crosses ₹999, without compromising on Swiggy's promise of 10-minute delivery.
Additional perks
MaxxSaver exclusive to Swiggy BLCK members
Apart from the discounts, the MaxxSaver feature also provides additional benefits for Swiggy BLCK members.
The service is available in all 100 cities where Swiggy Instamart operates.
"With Maxxsaver, we enhance our promise to make Swiggy Instamart the most affordable and convenient quick-commerce destination. By passing on the benefits of larger orders, we're able to offer better pricing to our users," said Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart.
Market trend
Swiggy's strategy to promote larger cart sizes
The launch of MaxxSaver comes as part of a larger industry trend focusing on encouraging bigger cart sizes.
In Q3FY25, Swiggy saw a 14% growth in its average order value for quick commerce, rising from ₹469 to ₹534.
The development comes as Zepto is reportedly planning to replace its Zepto Pass subscription service with a new program called Zepto Daily, providing extra benefits and exclusive prices.