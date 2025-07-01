Renault faces $11B loss because of Nissan: What went wrong?

Renault , the French automotive giant, has announced a massive non-cash loss of around $11 billion on its stake in Nissan for the first half of this year. The move comes as a result of the declining value of Renault's long-standing investment in Nissan, the Japanese automaker. Nissan is struggling with falling sales and an aging product lineup.

Stake details Renault has been gradually reducing its stake in Nissan The decision marks a loosening of the two-decade-old partnership between Renault and Nissan. Over the years, Renault has been gradually reducing its stake in Nissan and focusing on selective manufacturing collaborations instead of broad-based integration. Currently, Renault holds a 35.7% stake in Nissan, with 17.05% of it owned directly and the rest through a trust.

Accounting shift Renault's net income will be unaffected by future fluctuations Renault has said that going forward, any changes in the value of its Nissan holding will be recognized directly in equity, and assessed based on Nissan's share price. This means future fluctuations won't affect Renault's net income or dividends paid to shareholders. However, the news had an immediate market impact with shares of both companies witnessing a decline.