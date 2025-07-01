You can now order meals worth ₹99 on Swiggy

Swiggy , a leading player in the food delivery industry, has launched a new segment on its platform called the '99 store.' The initiative offers single meals at an affordable price of ₹99. The service is available in over 175 cities across India, including major metropolitan areas like Bengaluru, Delhi , Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Meal options '99 store' features a variety of dishes The '99 store' features a wide range of dishes, including biryani, rolls, noodles, and regional meals. The orders from this new segment are delivered through Swiggy's "Eco Saver" mode. This delivery option is specially designed to keep the costs low by bundling multiple orders together for fewer trips.

Statement Here's what the company said Rohit Kapoor, the CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, emphasized the company's commitment to making good food affordable and accessible. He said, "At ₹99, this isn't just a price point—it's a promise." Kapoor further added that they have worked closely with their restaurant partners and delivery teams to make everyday meals more affordable without compromising on quality.