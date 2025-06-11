What's the story

A female resident doctor at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital in Delhi's Rohini was brutally assaulted by the relatives of a patient on Monday.

The incident occurred around 2:00pm when the doctor from the obstetrics and gynecology department was walking from the OPD to Ward No. 12 to resume her duties.

The attack came after the patient's critically ill newborn died despite being on a ventilator.