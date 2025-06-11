Patient's relatives thrash, pull Delhi doctor's hair after newborn dies
What's the story
A female resident doctor at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital in Delhi's Rohini was brutally assaulted by the relatives of a patient on Monday.
The incident occurred around 2:00pm when the doctor from the obstetrics and gynecology department was walking from the OPD to Ward No. 12 to resume her duties.
The attack came after the patient's critically ill newborn died despite being on a ventilator.
Assault details
How the incident unfolded
The accused were reportedly the attendants of a patient named Sonia, who was admitted to Ward No. 11 for delivery.
They allegedly intercepted the doctor in a corridor and physically assaulted her, pulling her hair, trying to tear her clothes, and even attempting to strangle her with a stethoscope, per eyewitnesses.
The doctor sustained multiple injuries in the attack and was later treated at the hospital.
Legal proceedings
FIR registered; accused granted bail
An FIR has been registered in the case.
However, all the accused were granted bail shortly after their arrest, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from the medical fraternity.
In light of the incident, the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) declared June 11 as a "Black Day" and urged doctors across the city to wear black ribbons on duty in solidarity with the assaulted doctor.
Protest action
'Black Day' declared by DMA
A DMA official said, "All the doctors in different hospitals will wear a black ribbon on their arms during their shifts."
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) delegation is also expected to meet the assaulted doctor soon on Wednesday and deliberate on possible future action.
The mother remains admitted and under treatment.