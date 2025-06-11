What's the story

In a bid to promote energy efficiency, the Indian government has announced that all air conditioners (ACs) will soon have to operate within a temperature range of 20°C to 28°C.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday that this move will apply to ACs in homes, offices, and vehicles.

The decision aims to reduce electricity bills and ensure uniformity in AC usage across sectors.