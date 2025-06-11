All ACs won't be able to cool below 20°C soon
What's the story
In a bid to promote energy efficiency, the Indian government has announced that all air conditioners (ACs) will soon have to operate within a temperature range of 20°C to 28°C.
Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday that this move will apply to ACs in homes, offices, and vehicles.
The decision aims to reduce electricity bills and ensure uniformity in AC usage across sectors.
Minister's statement
'Temperature standardization for ACs...'
Khattar said, "Regarding air conditioning standards, a new provision is being implemented soon. The temperature standardization for ACs will be set between 20 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius."
"This is a first-of-its-kind experiment, aiming to standardize temperature settings," he added.
Currently, most ACs allow settings between 16°C and 30°C.
Climate impact
Regulation covers residential, commercial buildings, vehicles
The regulation will not only cover residential and commercial buildings but also the air conditioning systems in vehicles.
Officials said the move comes amid growing concerns over climate change, rising temperatures, and increased use of cooling devices.
The initiative is expected to improve energy efficiency, curb electricity demand spikes, and lower power bills for consumers.
Regulation details
New rules override current temperature settings
The new rules will override the current temperature settings of ACs, which can be set as low as 16°C or as high as 30°C.
A 2020 mandate by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) stated that all star-labeled rooms and car ACs should have a default temperature setting of 24°C.
In commercial buildings, this can be adjusted between 24°C and 25°C to balance energy savings and user comfort.
India
India has over 100 million AC units in use
India, which has over 100 million air conditioning units in use and adds roughly 15 million more each year, is facing an increasing electrical shortfall.
Last summer, demand reached a record 250 gigawatts.
This year, it is anticipated to climb by another 8%.
According to Pankaj Agarwal, the Power Ministry's senior official, air conditioners consume approximately 50 gigawatts, or one-fifth of the maximum load.