Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met members of multi-party delegations who recently represented India in various countries.

The delegations, comprising current MPs, former parliamentarians, and former diplomats, had traveled to 33 world capitals to highlight India's commitment to peace and the fight against terrorism following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

"We are all proud of the manner in which they put forward India's voice," Modi said in a post on X.