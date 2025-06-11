'Proud of..': PM Modi after meeting 'Operation Sindoor' multi-party delegations
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met members of multi-party delegations who recently represented India in various countries.
The delegations, comprising current MPs, former parliamentarians, and former diplomats, had traveled to 33 world capitals to highlight India's commitment to peace and the fight against terrorism following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.
"We are all proud of the manner in which they put forward India's voice," Modi said in a post on X.
Report
'More such delegations or all-party delegations should go around'
According to NDTV sources, PM Modi also emphasized that sending so many opposition members to an anti-terror outreach delegation "sends a big message from India" to the globe.
"India has been successful in giving the message that we are united against terrorism. More such delegations or all-party delegations should go around the world to talk about India's story," the channel quoted sources as saying.
Delegation details
'Support from other nations for India's fight against terrorism'
The seven delegations included over 50 members, mostly current MPs.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has already met the delegations and praised their efforts in highlighting India's strong stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.
Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, who led one such delegation to the UAE, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia, said they informed PM Modi about the support from other nations for India's fight against terrorism.
Unity message
Shashi Tharoor, Owaisi among leaders sent
Among the opposition party leaders, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was part of the delegation, and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
Former Union ministers Ghulam Nabi Azad and Salman Khurshid were also part of the delegations.
Indian Express, citing sources, said that the leaders from all parties agreed that the trips were a success and that the mixed composition of the panels gave a strong message to the world that India was united on the subject of terrorism.
Future plans
Modi proposes institutionalization of such initiatives in future
"The PM was impressed and underlined that this needs to be taken forward. Panels that had gone to the UAE...Gulf countries articulated how positively they were received and responded to. To this the PM said that he understood since he often travels to these countries," an MP said.
During the two-hour meeting, Modi also stressed that India's retaliation after Operation Sindoor was only against terrorist infrastructure and reiterated India's "new normal" approach of treating terror incidents as acts of war.