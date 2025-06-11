Video: Man slaps Meghalaya honeymoon murder accused at Indore airport
What's the story
A shocking incident unfolded at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore on Tuesday night when a passenger slapped one of the accused in the high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.
The incident occurred as a team of Meghalaya Police was escorting four arrested individuals into the airport.
The act appeared to be an expression of anger over the sensational murder that has gripped national attention.
Viral footage
Video of the incident goes viral
A video of the incident has since gone viral. However, it was difficult to identify which accused was slapped, as they were all wearing masks.
Indore's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia confirmed that a 12-member team of Meghalaya Police left for Shillong with the accused—Raj Kushwah, Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi—after securing their transit custody from a local court.
Twitter Post
Video of incident at Indore airport
Indore, Madhya Pradesh: At the Indore Airport, a passenger slapped one of the four accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, who were being escorted by Shillong Police and Indore Crime Branch for a flight to Shillong on transit remand pic.twitter.com/evB5ppJ2I8— IANS (@ians_india) June 10, 2025
Case details
Wife, lover, hired killers arrested from Indore
Raghuvanshi (29), a transport businessman, was murdered on May 23 in Meghalaya. His wife, Sonam (25), is the prime accused in the case.
She allegedly conspired with her lover, Raj (20) to have her husband killed by three hired killers.
An official revealed that after the murder, Sonam reportedly fled to Indore and stayed in a rented flat between May 25 and 27.
Ongoing probe
Meghalaya Police visit accused's home
As part of its probe, the Meghalaya Police team also visited accused Vishal's residence in Indore.
Based on Chauhan's information, the pants and shirt he wore during Raghuvanshi's murder were seized from his home.
Indore's Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Poonamchandra Yadav said these items would be sent to a forensic science laboratory for analysis.