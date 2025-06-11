What's the story

A shocking incident unfolded at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore on Tuesday night when a passenger slapped one of the accused in the high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

The incident occurred as a team of Meghalaya Police was escorting four arrested individuals into the airport.

The act appeared to be an expression of anger over the sensational murder that has gripped national attention.