What's the story

A newlywed couple from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district has gone missing in Sikkim after their vehicle reportedly fell into the Teesta River on May 29.

The incident occurred while they were returning from Lachen to Lachung amid heavy rainfall.

Nine people, including the couple and their driver, remain untraceable, according to PTI.

The groom, Kaushalendra Pratap Singh (29), is the nephew of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ummed Singh.