UP honeymoon couple missing after vehicle falls into Sikkim river
What's the story
A newlywed couple from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district has gone missing in Sikkim after their vehicle reportedly fell into the Teesta River on May 29.
The incident occurred while they were returning from Lachen to Lachung amid heavy rainfall.
Nine people, including the couple and their driver, remain untraceable, according to PTI.
The groom, Kaushalendra Pratap Singh (29), is the nephew of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ummed Singh.
Wedding details
Couple fell into river while returning from Lachen
Singh, who hails from the Dhanagadh Sarai Chivlaha village, married Ankita Singh (26), daughter of Vijay Singh Dubbu, on May 5.
According to his uncle Dinesh Singh, the couple left for Sikkim on May 25 by train and reached Mangan the next day.
Their vehicle reportedly plunged into the river while returning from Lachen to Lachung amid heavy rain.
The vehicle was carrying seven other tourists—two from Uttar Pradesh, two from Tripura, and four from Odisha—along with the local driver.
Ongoing search
No bodies or survivors found so far
Despite relentless efforts by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, no bodies or survivors have been found so far, Singh said.
The family members of the missing couple who traveled to Sikkim have met senior police officers, including DIG Akshay Sachdeva and the SP of the area.
Singh said, "While their belongings were recovered from the hotel, there is no conclusive evidence yet to confirm whether they drowned in the river."