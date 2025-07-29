Pawan Kalyan wraps high-octane climax for 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'

The climax of the much-anticipated film Ustaad Bhagat Singh , starring Pawan Kalyan , has been successfully completed. The news was shared by the production house Mythri Movie Makers on X (formerly Twitter). They wrote, "An electrifying climax high on emotions and action was wrapped up under the supervision of #NabaKanta master."

Actor's commitment The film's production house lauded Kalyan's commitment The production house also lauded Kalyan for his commitment to the film despite his busy schedule as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. They wrote, "Despite his cabinet meetings and responsibilities as the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh and taking part in Hari Hara Veera Mallu presentations, Power Star Pawan Kalyan Garu completed the shoot swiftly." The statement further emphasized that this was a testament to his dedication and hardworking nature.

Film details 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' to release next year Kalyan joined the Ustaad Bhagat Singh unit in Hyderabad in June. The film, directed by Harish Shankar, features Sreeleela as the female lead. It is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music for this project, which is set to hit theaters next year.