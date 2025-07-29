Pawan Kalyan wraps high-octane climax for 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'
What's the story
The climax of the much-anticipated film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, has been successfully completed. The news was shared by the production house Mythri Movie Makers on X (formerly Twitter). They wrote, "An electrifying climax high on emotions and action was wrapped up under the supervision of #NabaKanta master."
Actor's commitment
The film's production house lauded Kalyan's commitment
The production house also lauded Kalyan for his commitment to the film despite his busy schedule as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. They wrote, "Despite his cabinet meetings and responsibilities as the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh and taking part in Hari Hara Veera Mallu presentations, Power Star Pawan Kalyan Garu completed the shoot swiftly." The statement further emphasized that this was a testament to his dedication and hardworking nature.
Twitter Post
'An electrifying climax...'
Film details
'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' to release next year
Kalyan joined the Ustaad Bhagat Singh unit in Hyderabad in June. The film, directed by Harish Shankar, features Sreeleela as the female lead. It is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music for this project, which is set to hit theaters next year.
Actor's schedule
Kalyan also has 'They Call Him OG' in pipeline
Apart from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Kalyan is also busy with another one of his highly anticipated films, They Call Him OG. The film is slated to release this year on September 25. This further adds to his already packed schedule as he juggles multiple projects and his political responsibilities.