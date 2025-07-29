Genelia D'Souza has signed on to a new film

Genelia D'Souza announces new film project after 'Sitaare...' success

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:34 pm Jul 29, 202502:34 pm

What's the story

Genelia D'Souza has announced her involvement in a new film project. The news was shared by the actor on her Instagram Stories, where she posted a video of herself getting ready for the project. In the clip, she is seen sitting in a chair as her team styles her hair. She captioned it, "New film = new excitement. Let's go." However, not much is known about this project yet.