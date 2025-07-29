Genelia D'Souza announces new film project after 'Sitaare...' success
What's the story
Genelia D'Souza has announced her involvement in a new film project. The news was shared by the actor on her Instagram Stories, where she posted a video of herself getting ready for the project. In the clip, she is seen sitting in a chair as her team styles her hair. She captioned it, "New film = new excitement. Let's go." However, not much is known about this project yet.
Career highlights
D'Souza's recent projects
D'Souza made her Marathi film debut with Ved in 2022, co-starring her partner Riteish Deshmukh. The film was a commercial success, becoming the second-highest-grossing Marathi movie after Sairat. She also starred in Sitaare Zameen Par opposite Aamir Khan earlier this year. The film received critical acclaim and is one of the biggest movies of 2025 so far, earning ₹267 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.
Empowerment discussion
'People told me...it won't work,' she recalled
While participating in a panel discussion on women's empowerment at Elle Impact, D'Souza spoke about the challenges she faced while making her comeback after nearly a decade-long hiatus. She said, "Being an actor who has worked in six languages and someone who took a break because I was having babies." "I remember people telling me, 'Oh, you want to come back to films after 10 years? It won't work,' but my comeback film became a cult hit."