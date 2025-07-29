'War 2': Hrithik-Kiara's love song going to be a flashback?
What's the story
The first song from War 2, the much-awaited sequel in YRF's Spy Universe, will be released on Thursday, reported News18. The romantic track features Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan and is a flashback number that delves into the emotional past of their characters, Kavya and Kabir. The track is reportedly an intense love ballad that explores their relationship before the events of War 2.
Narrative depth
More on the backstory of Kabir, Kavya
Per Bollywood Hungama, the track isn't just a montage but a crucial piece of the puzzle that unveils the roots of Kabir's emotional vulnerability. It gives fans their first look at the backstory between Roshan's mysterious spy and Advani's new character in the franchise. The song is expected to add emotional depth to War 2, which has so far focused on Kabir going rogue and high-stakes action. The song was filmed in picturesque European locations such as Rome and Tuscany.
Musical collaboration
Arijit Singh to sing for Roshan again
A source told News18, "The song is sung by Arijit Singh, who had earlier paired up with Hrithik to deliver the chartbuster Ghungroo." "The music for the song is composed by Pritam, who had earlier collaborated with Hrithik for Dhoom 2." Meanwhile, Kabir's character is going to turn darker in War 2. Produced by Aditya Chopra under the YRF banner and directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 also stars Jr. NTR. The film will hit theaters on August 14.