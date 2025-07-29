'Guns, chocolates…': Amit Shah lists proofs Pahalgam attackers were Pakistanis 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed in Parliament that three terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack were killed by security forces during "Operation Mahadev" on Monday. The terrorists—Suleiman, Afghan, and Gibran—were gunned down in a joint operation by the Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police. "I want to tell the Parliament and the nation that those who murdered our citizens in Pahalgam...were killed," he said.

Operation details Operation Mahadev began after meeting in Srinagar Shah revealed that he reached Srinagar hours after the Pahalgam attack and held a security meeting that night. He said, "We ensured that the terrorists could not escape to Pakistan." On May 22, the Intelligence Bureau received human intel about terrorists in Dachigam near Srinagar. A joint operation was launched on July 22 after confirming their presence.

Evidence presented Ballistic report confirmed terrorists' involvement Shah explained how the government confirmed these terrorists' involvement. He said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has already arrested those who sheltered them, and forensic reports matched bullet shells from the Pahalgam site with rifles seized after the killing of the three terrorists. "I am holding the ballistic report...the bullets fired at Pahalgam and the bullets fired from these guns are a 100% match," he said.