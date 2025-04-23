'We'll take every...': Rajnath Singh warns terrorists after Pahalgam attack
What's the story
After the deadly Pahalgam attack on Tuesday that left 26 dead, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has issued a stern warning to terrorists and their handlers.
The attack, reportedly executed by three terrorists, left civilians, tourists, and a newlywed naval officer dead.
Two assailants are suspected to be foreigners affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based terrorist outfit.
Retaliation
Singh vows to bring attackers and their masters to justice
Singh promised direct retribution against the attackers, saying, "We will not only reach those who attacked us... we will also reach those who hid behind a curtain to carry out this conspiracy against India."
"Both attackers and their masters will be targeted..We are united in the face of terror and India has a zero-tolerance policy," he said.
"We will take each and every necessary and appropriate step," the defense minister added.
Security measures
Singh's remarks follow security briefing and upcoming CCS meeting
Singh's comments came after he was briefed about the security situation in Pahalgam and across Jammu and Kashmir by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi.
He will attend a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, later on Wednesday.
The CCS is the highest decision-making body on national security matters.
PM's response
Prime Minister Modi condemns attack, pledges justice
PM Modi, who shortened a state visit to Saudi Arabia after the attack, condemned the incident and vowed justice.
In an emotional post on X, he said, "Those behind this heinous act will not be spared...Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable."
Home Minister Amit Shah has also visited Baisaran Valley, where the attack took place.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also cut short her US and Peru visits and will land in Delhi on Wednesday night.