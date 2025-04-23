What's the story

After the deadly Pahalgam attack on Tuesday that left 26 dead, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has issued a stern warning to terrorists and their handlers.

The attack, reportedly executed by three terrorists, left civilians, tourists, and a newlywed naval officer dead.

Two assailants are suspected to be foreigners affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based terrorist outfit.