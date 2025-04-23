Government's expenditure on Aurangzeb's tomb surged 6-fold in 10yrs: RTI
What's the story
The Indian government has spent over ₹12 lakh on Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in the last 10 years.
The information was brought to light by Pune-based activist Prafful Sarda's Right to Information (RTI) request.
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) revealed that the amount was spent on maintenance, security, renovation, and restoration of the site.
Financial details
Expenditure on Aurangzeb's tomb saw a 6-fold increase
Records of the ASI show a steep increase in annual expenses for the maintenance of Aurangzeb's tomb.
The least amount spent was ₹1,395 in 2005-06, while the most amount spent was ₹5,35,988 in 2024-25.
In 2004-2014, ASI spent ₹2,54,128 on the site. But in 2014-2025, that expenditure almost increased six times, amounting to ₹12,24,104.
Tomb details
Tomb's location and historical significance
Aurangzeb's tomb is situated at Khuldabad, Maharashtra. Over the years, it has been the topic of much historical and political debate.
Recently, there have been calls to delist it from India's protected monuments list due to its controversial nature.
Prafful Sarda, activist, asked why more funds were being diverted toward this site instead of other monuments.
Heritage advocacy
Sarda advocates for preservation of Maratha heritage
Sarda stressed on prioritizing the heritage associated with Maratha leaders rather than Aurangzeb.
Instead of spending more funds on preserving the Mughal emperor's legacy, state and central governments should work toward conserving forts and historical monuments constructed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other exalted Maratha leaders, he said.
This statement underscores his focus on conserving the local heritage associated with Maratha leaders.