What fliers stuck in Srinagar after Pahalgam attack should know
What's the story
Following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which killed over 20 tourists, Air India has announced two additional flights from Srinagar, one each to Delhi and Mumbai.
Several airlines, including Air India Express, Akasa Air, and IndiGo, have waived cancellation fees for flights to and from Srinagar after the incident.
Response
Airlines respond to surge in demand
The latest terror attack has caused an increase in demand for flights out of the Kashmir valley. Tourists stranded due to landslides blocking the road to Jammu are looking for ways to leave as soon as possible.
However, last-minute bookings are proving difficult due to fully booked flights and limited availability.
To help, airlines have started dropping fares from Srinagar to Delhi.
Waivers
Airlines offer waivers for cancellations and rebooking
Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and IndiGo have announced waivers for cancellations and rebooking.
These waivers are for passengers currently in the valley who want to shorten their holidays and return home early; they can rebook available flights without incurring additional charges.
However, they would still have to pay the fare difference that may apply during the rebooking process.
Flight schedule
Srinagar to see highest number of flights this summer
Srinagar is set to see the highest number of flights this summer, with over 50 daily flights scheduled in May from 11 Indian destinations.
IndiGo is leading the pack with 156 weekly departures, followed by the Air India group with 116 weekly departures scheduled.
SpiceJet has announced 62 weekly departures, and Akasa Air will operate 13 such services.
Demand
Flight traffic
On Wednesday, between 6 am and 12 pm, 3,337 passengers departed from Srinagar on 20 flights.
Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu stated on Wednesday that strict instructions have been issued to airline companies to prevent fare surges, ensuring that fares are monitored and maintained at reasonable levels.
"In addition to the four extra flights already announced, three more flights to Delhi have been added for today," he said.