What's the story

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 tourists took place while US Vice President JD Vance was in Jaipur as part of his four-day visit to India.

The attack follows a pattern commonly adopted by terrorists, which is attacking civilians at a time when a foreign leader is visiting the country.

The incident has aroused suspicions that the attack may have been planned and not a coincidence.

Here are some examples: