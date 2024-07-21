In short Simplifying... In short Ahead of the Budget session, Congress is seeking the post of Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker.

All-party meeting ahead of monsoon session

Congress seeks LS deputy speaker's post ahead of Budget session

What's the story The government convened an all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session, which will commence on July 22 and last until August 12. The Budget session will take place on Tuesday. The Sunday meeting was attended by various political leaders, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, among others. During the meeting, the Congress requested the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker's post for the opposition, per reports.

Key issues

Opposition challenges government on NEET

Congress MP Gogoi also raised issues regarding the National Eligibility and Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET) and the alleged misuse of central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav brought up the subject of nameplates on food businesses along the Kanwar route in Uttar Pradesh. On Friday, state CM Yogi Adityanath ordered that the names and identities of proprietors be displayed to avoid confusion among pilgrims during the Kanwar Yatra.

Legal proceedings

Supreme Court to hear petitions on NEET-UG 2024 controversy

Regarding the NEET controversy, the Supreme Court of India will hear over 40 petitions on Monday. These petitions include requests for canceling the exam, re-testing, and an investigation into alleged malpractices in the conduct of NEET-UG 2024, as well as the transfer of NEET-related cases pending against the National Testing Agency (NTA) in various high courts. The NTA is seeking to transfer cases pending against it to prevent multiple litigations.

Court's stance

Retest considered last resort, cancellation 'counterproductive'

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud previously stated that mandating a retest for nearly 23 lakh students would be considered a last resort due to the financial burden it would place on many candidates from low-income families. The Centre and the NTA have repeatedly argued that cancelling the exam would be "counterproductive" and would "seriously jeopardize" the futures of many honest candidates.