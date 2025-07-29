England batters with 1,000-plus Test runs at The Oval 

The historic Kennington Oval in London has witnessed some of the finest Test matches over the years. Despite its seam-friendly pitches and conditions, several batsmen have made their mark at this venue. It has also hosted some brilliant Test matches between India and England. On this note, let's look at the England batters with over 1,000 Test runs at The Oval .

#3 Graham Gooch - 1,097 runs Former England ace Graham Gooch enjoyed operating at The Oval. Gooch played 12 matches at this venue, scoring 1,097 runs at an average worth 52.23. The tally includes nine 50-plus scores, including a hundred. His century was a 196-run knock against Australia in 1985. Overall, Gooch made his presence felt with 8,900 Test runs for England at 42.58. He hit 20 tons.

#2 Alastair Cook - 1,217 runs Arguably the greatest opener to have played Tests for England, Alastair Cook smashed 1,217 runs across 13 Tests at The Oval at an average of 50.70. Three of his 10 50-plus scores at this venue were converted into hundreds. He scored 71 and 147 in his farewell Test versus India in 2018, at The Oval. Cook overall finished with 1,2472 Test runs at 45.35.