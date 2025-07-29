Heavy rain in Delhi disrupts flight operations; airlines issue advisories 

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Delhi on Tuesday morning have disrupted flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport . The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall across India till August 4. Air India issued a travel advisory warning passengers of possible disruptions due to gusty winds and rain. "Gusty wind and rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi this morning," the airline said on X (formerly Twitter).

Flight delays Airlines issue advisories for passengers IndiGo also warned of possible delays and slower traffic due to the heavy rainfall. "While we can't control the skies, we're doing everything possible to keep your journey steady on the ground," it said in a post on X. SpiceJet highlighted potential impacts on flights due to bad weather in Delhi and Dharamshala. The airline requested passengers to check their flight status on its website.

Nationwide impact IMD's weather forecast for July 29 The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Northwest India, including East Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, on July 29. Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana are also likely to witness heavy showers. West India, including Konkan and Gujarat, will see isolated heavy rain on July 29 with light to moderate showers for the next week. Northeast India is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.