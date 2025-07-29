5 Kanwariyas killed in road accident in Jharkhand's Deoghar
What's the story
A tragic road accident in Deoghar district of Jharkhand claimed the lives of at least five Kanwariyas and left several others injured. The incident took place early on Tuesday morning when a bus carrying the pilgrims collided with a vehicle transporting gas cylinders near Jamuniya forest. The collision occurred under Mohanpur police station limits around 4:30am.
Rising toll
IG confirms accident, says district admin alerted
Inspector General (Dumka Zone) Shailendra Kumar Sinha confirmed the accident to PTI, saying, "at least five persons were killed and many injured." He added that the district administration has been alerted, and the injured are being rushed to nearby hospitals. However, Traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police Laxman Prasad said at least nine people have died in the accident.
MP's statement
BJP MP confirms higher death toll
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also confirmed a higher death toll in the accident. In a post on X, he said, "In my Lok Sabha constituency of Deoghar, during the Kanwar Yatra in the month of Shravan, 18 devotees lost their lives due to a bus and truck accident." The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage where devotees carry holy water from the Ganges River to offer at temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Twitter Post
Nishikant Dubey's post on X
मेरे लोकसभा के देवघर में श्रावण मास में कांवर यात्रा के दौरान बस और ट्रक के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने के कारण 18 श्रद्धालुओं की मौत हो गई है । बाबा बैद्यनाथ जी उनके परिजनों को दुख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें— Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) July 29, 2025