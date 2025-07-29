'Operation Sindoor was at Pakistan's request, not due to outside influence'
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has pushed back against ex-US President Trump's claim that America pressured India to stop its military action against Pakistan in May.
Singh explained that "Operation Sindoor" was launched after a deadly attack in Pahalgam on April 22, and targeted nine terrorist camps across the border.
He emphasized the mission ended only after hitting its goals, and at Pakistan's request—not because of outside influence.
India firmly denied any US pressure on it regarding this matter
This clash was the most serious between India and Pakistan in years, with both sides exchanging drone and missile strikes.
India's firm denial of US pressure highlights its independent decision-making on national security.
The episode also puts a spotlight on how global powers try to shape conflicts like Kashmir—and why local choices still matter most for peace and stability in the region.