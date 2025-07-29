Next Article
Maharashtra's draft curriculum shakes things up—students may study 2 languages
Maharashtra's draft curriculum is shaking things up—students from classes 3 to 10 may soon study just two languages instead of three.
This move updates a decades-old policy and lines up with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the upcoming State Curriculum Framework.
Focus on 2 languages instead of 3
If approved, students will focus on two languages at every stage, moving away from the usual three-language combination.
The state also wants to introduce hands-on skills like AI, robotics, agriculture, and food processing from Class 6.
While some teachers worry about changes in learning continuity, everyone can share their feedback until August 27—so your voice actually counts!