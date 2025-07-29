Bengaluru: Man kidnapped for ransom by gang in service apartment

Victim rescued after neighbor heard his cries

Melwin's mother filed a missing person complaint on July 16, which set off the police investigation.

After eight days in captivity, a neighbor heard Melwin's cries and helped him contact his family.

Police quickly arrested four gang members who were guarding him; the remaining kidnappers panicked and abandoned Melwin before fleeing.

Police are still searching for Vat and three others involved as the investigation continues.