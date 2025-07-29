Bengaluru: Man kidnapped for ransom by gang in service apartment
Lawrence Melwin, a 37-year-old travel manager from Kerala working in Dubai, was kidnapped in Bengaluru on July 14 after his ex-girlfriend Mahima Vat allegedly tipped off a gang about his lifestyle.
He was assaulted, robbed of ₹1 lakh, and held captive in a service apartment while the kidnappers raised their ransom demand from ₹50 lakh to ₹2.5 crore.
Victim rescued after neighbor heard his cries
Melwin's mother filed a missing person complaint on July 16, which set off the police investigation.
After eight days in captivity, a neighbor heard Melwin's cries and helped him contact his family.
Police quickly arrested four gang members who were guarding him; the remaining kidnappers panicked and abandoned Melwin before fleeing.
Police are still searching for Vat and three others involved as the investigation continues.