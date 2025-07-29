Chrome's AI feature shows if an online shop is legit
What's the story
Google has added a new feature to its Chrome browser, aimed at making online shopping "safer and more efficient." The update, called "Store Reviews," provides AI-generated reviews of online stores. The feature is accessible by clicking an icon next to the web address in the browser. It gives a pop-up detailing the store's overall reputation based on factors like product quality, pricing, customer service, and return policy.
Data aggregation
How the AI tool collects data
The AI behind this feature collects data from user reviews on various platforms, including Reputation.com, Reseller Ratings, ScamAdviser, and Trustpilot. This way, it can provide a comprehensive overview of an online store's reputation. However, the feature is currently only available for US shoppers and in English. It is also limited to the desktop version of Chrome for now.
Competitive edge
Competing with Amazon
The new feature could help Google compete with Amazon, which already uses AI to summarize product ratings. This is just one of the many ways Google is integrating AI into the shopping experience. The tech giant recently launched virtual try-on for clothes and makeup, and has also been working on personalized product recommendations and better price tracking tools.