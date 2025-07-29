UK startup launches bricks that absorb CO2 from the air

Sheffield's earth4Earth has just launched bricks that actually soak up carbon dioxide from the air—no direct emissions involved. These new bricks are being tested locally as part of the push for greener, net-zero buildings.

Tougher and more sustainable These bricks are made from recycled soil and a special binder that sets at room temperature, skipping the high-heat process (and big emissions) of traditional brick-making.

The binder not only makes them tougher but also helps them pull in more CO2.

Can be reused as fertilizer When these bricks reach the end of their life, they can be crushed and reused as new bricks or even as fertilizer.

Production is currently in China, but earth4Earth plans to bring it home to the UK by 2026 to shrink their carbon footprint even further.