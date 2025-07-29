James Cameron plans 'Avatar' animated anthology series; what we know

James Cameron , the acclaimed director behind the Avatar franchise, has hinted at plans to expand his universe into animation. In an interview with Empire, he revealed his vision for an animated anthology series set in the Avatar world. This move is part of a broader strategy to delve deeper into the franchise's lore and characters.

Details Cameron wants to tell stories 'you wouldn't have expected...' Cameron said, "I said, 'Look, I want to do an animated anthology series that's essentially in the world but stories that you wouldn't have expected from that world.'" He also hinted at the possibility of an animated feature. "There might even be an animated feature in there - it might be a feature for streaming or a theatrical feature."

Inspirations Cameron cites examples of successful adaptations Cameron drew parallels between his proposed animated anthology series and other successful animated adaptations of popular films. He cited The Animatrix as a prime example, stating, "A good early example is The Animatrix where they went afield in the Matrix world." "These are all great examples for how we can add texture and baroque detail to the world of Avatar."