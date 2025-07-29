5 times Benicio del Toro completely transformed on screen

Benicio del Toro is one of the most celebrated actors of our time, known for his versatile performances across various genres. His ability to embody the most complex of characters has earned him the critical acclaim and numerous awards he deserves. Today, we take a look at five of his most iconic roles that highlight his talent and contribution to the film industry.

Breakthrough role 'The Usual Suspects' - A breakthrough performance In The Usual Suspects, del Toro played Fred Fenster, a character who catapulted him into the spotlight. It was the way he played it, with his offbeat accent and mannerisms, that made this supporting role unforgettable. The movie itself became a cult classic, but del Toro's performance was one of its highlights. He showed how to make an impact even with little screen time.

Acclaimed performance 'Traffic' - Award-winning role Del Toro's performance in Traffic as Javier Rodriguez won him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. The nuanced and powerful portrayal of a conflicted Mexican police officer captured the complexities of the conflict. The success of the film can be attributed to the compelling performance by Del Toro, who added depth and authenticity to the narrative.

Emotional range '21 Grams' - Emotional depth In 21 Grams, del Toro tackled the difficult role of Jack Jordan, a man dealing with guilt and redemption. His performance was praised for its emotional intensity and depth, highlighting his capability of portraying deep internal battles. The film dealt with themes of loss and lives intertwined, with del Toro's character being an integral part of its narrative.

Historical portrayal 'Che' - Transformative role Del Toro's stunning portrayal of Ernesto "Che" Guevara in Steven Soderbergh's biopic Che will be remembered for a long time. It took a lot of research and transformation to get into the skin of one of history's most iconic figures over two films: The Argentine and Guerrilla. His dedication to authenticity earned del Toro critical acclaim and a slew of awards, including Best Actor at Cannes.