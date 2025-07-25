Jamie Lee Curtis confirms 'Murder, She Wrote' reboot is happening
What's the story
Hollywood actor and Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis has confirmed that a reboot of the popular TV series Murder, She Wrote is in development at Universal. The 66-year-old actor expressed her excitement about the upcoming project during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Oh, it's... happening. We're a minute away, but yeah, very excited." She added, "But I'm tamping down my enthusiasm until we start shooting. I have a couple of other things...but then I'll get to enjoy that work."
Role details
Curtis to star in the reboot
Curtis is set to lead the reboot of Murder, She Wrote. The original series, which aired from 1984 to 1996, starred Angela Lansbury as a retired schoolteacher who becomes a successful mystery writer and has an uncanny ability to solve real-life murders. The reboot of the show will be written by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo and produced by Lord Miller and Amy Pascal.
Upcoming film
Curtis to star in 'Freaky Friday' sequel
Apart from the Murder, She Wrote reboot, Curtis will also be seen in Freakier Friday. The film is a sequel to the 2003 hit Freaky Friday and will see Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reprising their roles. It is directed by Nisha Ganatra and is set to release on August 8. It also stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Julia Butters, and Ryan Malgarini.