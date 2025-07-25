'Murder, She Wrote' reboot is in the works

Jamie Lee Curtis confirms 'Murder, She Wrote' reboot is happening

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:10 pm Jul 25, 202504:10 pm

What's the story

Hollywood actor and Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis has confirmed that a reboot of the popular TV series Murder, She Wrote is in development at Universal. The 66-year-old actor expressed her excitement about the upcoming project during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Oh, it's... happening. We're a minute away, but yeah, very excited." She added, "But I'm tamping down my enthusiasm until we start shooting. I have a couple of other things...but then I'll get to enjoy that work."