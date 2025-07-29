'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S03 smashes viewership milestone

The third and final season of Prime Video 's The Summer I Turned Pretty has reportedly attracted a whopping 25 million viewers worldwide within a week of its July 16 premiere, per The Hollywood Reporter. This figure marks a significant 40% increase from the second season's viewership during the same period in July 2023, which was approximately 17.9 million viewers. The show's first-season audience has also tripled in this timeframe.

Ranking Top 5 returning shows on Prime Video The outlet quoted internal data from Prime Video, revealing that with its impressive viewership, The Summer I Turned Pretty has become the fifth most-watched returning show in the history of the streamer. It is surpassed only by the second and third seasons of Reacher, Season 2 of The Rings of Power, and Season 4 of The Boys.

Creator's statement Jenny Han shares her thoughts on the show's success Jenny Han, the series creator and author of the books on which the show is based, expressed her gratitude for its success. She said in a statement, "Seeing how The Summer I Turned Pretty has resonated with millions... it's everything I could have hoped for and more." "As creator and co-showrunner, I'm incredibly proud of what we made. I'm grateful we got to make all three seasons, one for each book."