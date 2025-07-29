'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S03 smashes viewership milestone
What's the story
The third and final season of Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty has reportedly attracted a whopping 25 million viewers worldwide within a week of its July 16 premiere, per The Hollywood Reporter. This figure marks a significant 40% increase from the second season's viewership during the same period in July 2023, which was approximately 17.9 million viewers. The show's first-season audience has also tripled in this timeframe.
Ranking
Top 5 returning shows on Prime Video
The outlet quoted internal data from Prime Video, revealing that with its impressive viewership, The Summer I Turned Pretty has become the fifth most-watched returning show in the history of the streamer. It is surpassed only by the second and third seasons of Reacher, Season 2 of The Rings of Power, and Season 4 of The Boys.
Creator's statement
Jenny Han shares her thoughts on the show's success
Jenny Han, the series creator and author of the books on which the show is based, expressed her gratitude for its success. She said in a statement, "Seeing how The Summer I Turned Pretty has resonated with millions... it's everything I could have hoped for and more." "As creator and co-showrunner, I'm incredibly proud of what we made. I'm grateful we got to make all three seasons, one for each book."
Actor's perspective
Belly feels more grown up: Lola Tung
Lola Tung, who plays the lead character Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty, told the outlet that she was happy with where her character's story ended. She said, "It was really fun to feel like it was a little bit more of a mature journey or she feels more grown up, and you can sort of tell in the decisions that she makes." "But it was really fun to film and really fun to see sort of play out."