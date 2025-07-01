'Four More Shots Please!' final season announced; poster out

The fourth and final season of the popular Amazon Original series Four More Shots Please! is set to premiere soon. The show stars Kirti Kulhari , Sayani Gupta , Maanvi Gagroo , and Bani J. The series has been a cultural phenomenon known for its fearless storytelling and vibrant portrayal of modern womanhood. It has also received an international Emmy nomination for its daring narrative.

Plot details Season 4 focuses on joy and self-prioritization In the final season, produced by PNC, the characters Damini (Gupta), Anjana (Kulhari), Siddhi (Gagroo), and Umang (Bani) return to embrace joy in its most unapologetic form. As they navigate life's highs and lows, they discover that prioritizing themselves is the ultimate victory. The fourth season promises more fun, drama, sass, and emotional milestones with new cast members and glamorous trips, as seen in the poster dropped on Tuesday.

Cast and crew Milind Soman, Lisa Ray, Prateik join our leading ladies The final season of Four More Shots Please! is a star-studded affair with power-packed performances from Kulhari, Gupta, Gagroo, and Bani. They are joined by Milind Soman, Prateik, Lisa Ray, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Ankur Rathee. The show has been written by Devika Bhagat with dialogues by Ishita Moitra. Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani have directed the upcoming season.