How Tom Cruise redefined action films for the world

Tom Cruise has become the face of action films, changing the genre forever, globally. Famous for doing his own stunts, he has raised the bar higher than we all can imagine. His contribution is not limited to just hair-raising sequences. It's about story, character, and the whole production. Here, we take a look at how Cruise changed the face of action films globally.

Franchise evolution 'Mission: Impossible' series impact The Mission: Impossible franchise is a testament to Cruise's prowess in action films. Ever since its inception in 1996, the franchise has come a long way. Every single installment pushes boundaries when it comes to stunts and storytelling. The series perfectly blends complex plots and high-octane action sequences to hold audiences's attention worldwide. Cruise's dedication to perform stunts himself adds an unmatched level of realism.

Authentic stunts Commitment to realism Cruise is famous for his insistence on doing his stunts, which brings an authentic feel to his movies. This dedication not only elevates the viewing experience but also sets a benchmark for other actors and filmmakers. Ranging from scaling skyscrapers to piloting helicopters, these death-defying feats have redefined what audiences expect from action films.

Financial influence Global box office success Cruise's films always do well at the global box office, which speaks volumes about their universal appeal. His movies usually rake in hundreds of millions of dollars globally, highlighting their financial success and impact on global markets. This commercial viability also prompts studios to invest more in high-quality production values and innovative storytelling techniques.