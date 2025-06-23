'Not competing...': Kussh Sinha on 'Nikita Roy's clash with 'Maa'

Kussh S Sinha, son of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha , will make his directorial debut with the much-anticipated Nikita Roy, which will release on Friday. The movie stars his sister, actor Sonakshi Sinha , with Arjun Rampal and Paresh Rawal playing pivotal roles. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the debutant director spoke about why he's not fazed by his movie clashing with Kajol's Maa.

Film clash 'Our film will work on its...': Sinha Despite Nikita Roy clashing with Kajol's Maa in the cinemas, Sinha is confident about his film's success. He said, "I am sure Maa is coming and that's also a big film backed by Ajay Sir and starring Kajol ma'am." "But no, we are very clear that our film will work on its own merit. We are not competing with Maa because that film is again in a different space." However, the director added that his movie's performance affects him.

Box office strategy Box office numbers do affect me, admits Sinha Sinha admitted that box office numbers do affect him. He said, "My father has been in the industry for many years, so we viewed his career outside as viewers and for Sonakshi's also, for that matter. So, box office numbers do matter." "So, one must be respectful, but all of us in the film industry know that the box office is not in our hands, it's in the people's hands." Meanwhile, Sinha seemed confident in his movie's concept.