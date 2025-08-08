'Nishaanchi' teaser out: Aaishvary plays twins in action comedy

The teaser of Anurag Kashyap 's upcoming movie Nishaanchi, featuring Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray, was unveiled on Friday. The one-minute-and-30-second clip is packed with emotions, action, drama, and humor. It has drawn comparisons to Kashyap's other hit Gangs of Wasseypur among social media users. The film will be released in theaters on September 19.

Plot Story of 2 brothers, their choices, and consequences Nishaanchi marks a return to Kashyap's desi storytelling roots, exploring a narrative set in the hinterlands. The film revolves around the complex bond between two brothers, Babloo and Dabloo, who embark on divergent paths. Their choices ultimately determine their fates. The teaser opens with the line "Bina Bollywood, kauno zindagi kaise jiye?(How can one live without Bollywood?)" and introduces the characters amid energetic music and dance sequences.

Cast Meet the cast of 'Nishaanchi' Aaishvary plays Babloo, who is in love with fierce and feisty Rinku (Vedika Pinto). Amid all this his twin brother Dabloo enters the picture, also played by Aaishvary. Monika Panwar plays their mother. The film also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Kamaal Ajeeb and Kumud Mishra as Ambika Chacha, adding more drama to the story. The film is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films.