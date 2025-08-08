Is Smriti Irani the highest-paid TV actor? She reveals

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani has confirmed that she is the highest-paid actor on Indian television. In a recent interview with CNN-News18, she said, "Yes, I see the glee on your face." She added that such high fees are justified for professionals who consistently deliver results. "You also set that benchmark as a professional to say that if you deliver on history on numbers and revenue, why not?"

Pay disparity Irani beats Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan Irani, who returned to the small screen with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, is reportedly charging ₹14L per episode. This makes her the highest-paid actor on Indian TV, beating contemporaries like Hina Khan and Rupali Ganguly. While Ganguly is said to earn around ₹3L per episode for Anupamaa, Khan's fee for her current show is reportedly up to ₹2L per episode.

Industry insight 'Are you truly the star...' Irani also stressed that the role of a lead actor goes beyond individual success. "The idea is, are you truly the star or do you have the professional capacity to make stars around you?" She added that such influence comes with responsibility, and there is a presumption that one has to be exceptionally good at their job if they are part of a show.

Career progression 'I beat the boys and the girls' Irani said, "I'm a part of a union, so the first thing I do is actually have my union number registered. We all are part of a larger organization and flow of work." She added, "For one person to stand up and say listen, not only pay parity, I beat the boys and the girls and how much I make, that is a lot of hard work."