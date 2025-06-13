The makers of Kuberaa have opted for a four-week theatrical window for the film's Hindi version.

Only films with an eight-week theatrical window can be screened in national chains.

Reports suggest that the four-week window thing happened because OTT partner Amazon Prime Video threatened to cut ₹10 crore from their deal if the film wasn't released on the scheduled date.

Following this, makers had to rush to release the film on June 20.