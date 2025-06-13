Will Dhanush's 'Kuberaa' miss out on PVR INOX screens?
What's the story
The upcoming pan-Indian film, Kuberaa, starring Dhanush in a lead role, with Rashmika Mandanna playing a vital role, is set for a June 20 release.
The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula and also stars Nagarjuna in a pivotal role.
Despite its star-studded cast, the film may not get a wide release in national chains like PVR INOX and Cinepolis due to its four-week theatrical window.
Release strategy
'Kuberaa' has a 4-week theatrical window
The makers of Kuberaa have opted for a four-week theatrical window for the film's Hindi version.
Only films with an eight-week theatrical window can be screened in national chains.
Reports suggest that the four-week window thing happened because OTT partner Amazon Prime Video threatened to cut ₹10 crore from their deal if the film wasn't released on the scheduled date.
Following this, makers had to rush to release the film on June 20.
Missed opportunity
Trailer of 'Kuberaa' expected to drop soon
Currently, Housefull 5 is the only film performing well in the Hindi-speaking market, leaving ample room for others.
With a star cast like Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Mandanna, Kuberaa had the potential to do exceptionally well in North India. However, with its limited release strategy, the film may not be able to reach its full potential.
The film's theatrical trailer is expected to be released soon and will give audiences a glimpse of its storyline.