Akshay's 'Housefull 5' witnesses major drop; collects ₹177.25cr by Day-18

Akshay Kumar 's Housefull 5 is witnessing a significant drop in its box office performance. On its 18th day (Monday), the comedy film managed to rake in just ₹1.15cr, indicating a clear downward trend in collections. The film's earnings have been affected by the release of Aamir Khan 's Sitaare Zameen Par, which hit theaters on June 20 and has been consistently attracting audiences.

Collection details 'Housefull 5's total collection is nearing ₹180cr After a relatively better weekend, where Housefull 5 collected ₹2.5cr on Saturday and ₹3.5cr on Sunday, the latest drop suggests dwindling audience footfall as the week progresses. With this, the total box office collection of the Tarun Manshukhani directorial now stands at ₹177.25cr, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. The film had a great start with collections of ₹24cr, ₹31cr, and ₹32.5cr in its opening weekend.

Star-studded cast A look at the film's star cast One of the major highlights of Housefull 5 is its star-studded cast. The film features a long list of popular actors, including Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Sanjay Dutt. Alongside them are Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Soundarya Sharma. The film also stars veterans like Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, and Shreyas Talpade.